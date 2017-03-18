Firefighters rescue person who fell off cliff in Castlewood State Park

BALLWIN, MO (KTVI) – A person was rescued after falling from a cliff in Castlewood State Park Saturday afternoon. The incident happened around 3pm when a person fell 20 feet from a cliff in the state park.

Rescuers from the Metro West Fire Protection District had to mount a high angle rescue to reach the victim who was 60 feet from the ground.

Rescuers were lowered down the cliff to secure the victim, who was then hauled back to the top of the cliff.

The victim was transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video