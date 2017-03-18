× Florida authorities probe Missouri woman’s surgery death

KANSAS CITY, MO (AP) – Authorities in Florida are investigating after a 25-year-old Missouri woman died after undergoing a cosmetic procedure at a Miami-area surgery center.

Police in Hialeah, Florida, said in a news release that Ranika Hall of Kansas City died Thursday after undergoing surgery on her buttocks at the Eres Plastic Surgery clinic in Hialeah.

Police say emergency responders were sent to the clinic about 9 p.m. Thursday after fielding a call that Hall was not breathing. She died about an hour later at a hospital.

The Miami Herald reports that Hialeah police are investigating with the Florida Department of Health and the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office.

The clinic said in a statement Friday night that it is “deeply saddened by what has occurred.”