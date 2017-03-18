× GOP Illinois congressman creates online health care forum

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) _ A Republican southern Illinois congressman who has criticized recent raucous town hall meetings around the country has created an online forum to collect comments about health care.

The (Carbondale) Southern Illinoisan reports (http://bit.ly/2meQahz ) U.S. Rep. Mike Bost of the 12th District announced the forum launch Friday. Participants can complete a short survey about the Affordable Care Act. Bost calls it a “one-stop shop for constituents to share their real life health care stories.”

Bost previously has held tele-town halls instead of in-person meetings. Earlier this month he compared the in-person meetings to the practice of “cleansing” by “Orientals.” He later said he “used a poor choice of words” in describing “coordinated disruptions” he says are taking place across the country.

Crowds at some rowdy town halls involving congressional Republicans have expressed concerns about President Donald Trump’s policies.