× MoDOT to close 7th Street ramp to WB I-44/SB I-55 until July

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – Starting this morning, crews will close the ramp from 7th Street to westbound I-44/southbound I-55 as part of bridge work downtown.

The ramp must remain closed until July, as there is too little space to safely merge vehicles onto the interstate from the ramp. Crews have narrowed lanes along westbound I-44/southbound I-55 and placed barrier wall as part of on-going maintenance on the interstate bridge between the Poplar Street Bridge and the I-44/I-55 interchange.

In addition to the ramp closure, drivers can expect one lane closed on the ramp from the westbound Poplar Street Bridge to westbound I-44/southbound I-55. They will also have three 10-foot lanes on westbound I-44/southbound I-55 between the Poplar Street Bridge and the I-44/I-55 interchange. The lanes and ramp will remain this way until the bridge work on westbound I-44/southbound I-55 is completed in July.