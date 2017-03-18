× Security guard shoots and kills suspected shoplifter following confrontation

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – One man is dead after being shot by a security guard near an Aldi grocery store in north St. Louis.

The store is located at Grand and Natural Bridge near Fairground Park.

Police say the shooting happened around 7:20 pm Saturday night, when suspected shoplifter was confronted at the intersection of Natural Bridge and Grand by a security guard.

It’s alleged the suspect pulled out a handgun and pointed it at guard.

According to the police department, the security guard backed away, but the suspect continued forward, and guard drew is weapon firing several times at the suspect.

The suspect suffered 3 gunshot wounds and was pronounced died at the scene.

St. Louis homicide detectives are on the scene conducting an investigation.