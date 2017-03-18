St. Louisns gather to remember Chuck Berry at his statue in the Delmar Loop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNIVERSITY CITY, MO (KTVI) – The death of Chuck Berry has left many St. Louisans with a broken heart.

As word spread of Berry’s death, the Delmar Loop seemed be anchor for those grieving the Father of Rock ‘n’ Rolls passing at Blueberry Hill in the where he was a regular performer.

People have been stopping by Chuck Berry's star on the loop walk of fame all afternoon and evening. At his statue just across the street a small memorial is growing, in what will be many tributes to this legendary icon.

Fans of all ages are paying their final respects, some connecting through a simple touch of his hands or a picture to last as long as his legacy.

A native St. Louisan, Chuck Berry was a name known around the globe. But as his longtime friend Joe Edwards will tell you, his love for St. Louis was paramount. “He always loved St. Louis and he stayed here he didn't leave like other great artist did to make it a little bit bigger a little bit better his entire family was here and his most important thing his entire life was his family.”

Even Richard Wefer, visiting St. Louis from New Jersey this weekend, had already made plans to visit Berry's statue. But tonight he learned of Berry's passing while eating at the famed Blueberry Hill, “This is a childhood memory, another gem or childhood memory disappearing it's sad. “

For fans mourning Chuck Berry, a small bit of good news, he had recently finished a new album. So that will hit the airwaves posthumously; evidence that legends like Chuck Berry never actually die.