× Suburban St. Louis businessman admits child porn

ST. LOUIS (AP) – A suburban St. Louis man who owned a business that rents bungee trampolines and other amusements to churches and schools awaits sentencing now that he’s admitted in federal court that he videotaped himself with a girl.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 51-year-old Joseph Masters of St. Ann pleaded guilty Friday in St. Louis to possession of child pornography.

Police have said Masters had surveillance cameras in the living room, bedroom, bathroom and computer room of his home. Court records show that Masters admitted having a video of an underage girl using the bathroom, and of himself watching that video.

Masters’ lawyer had callenged the evidence obtained by a police search of Masters’ home and computers and recording devices, as well as Masters’ statements to police.

___

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com