ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - Jennifer Cobb, Executive Director/Founder of Team Gateway To A Cure , has teamed up with other former Rams Cheerleaders to raise awareness for Parkinson's disease, a disease that hits close to home for Cobb. Cobb's own father suffers from Parkinson's.

Through Team Gateway To A Cure, she is leading support for the Michael J Fox Foundation as well as the local Parkinson's chapter.

Join in the local effort to raise awareness and support by participating in the 2nd Annual Soul to Sole 5K on Sunday, April 30th at 8:30 AM. For more information, visit: https://www.teamgatewaytoacure.org/events/