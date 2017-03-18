Watch live: April the pregnant giraffe’s calf doing ‘cartwheels’



HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. — Zookeepers at Animal Adventure Park say that the giraffe’s pregnancy is moving along. They say that her belly has dropped noticeably and that the the calf is doing, “cartwheels inside mom’s belly!”

Animal Adventure Park began streaming on Feb. 23 on YouTube showing April preparing to give birth, drawing worldwide attraction. An exact date and time of when April will be giving birth is still not known.

This will be April’s fourth calf and the first for the father, Oliver. The calf will weigh around 150 pounds and be approximately 6 feet tall at birth. The video was initially removed after animal rights activists flagged the videos as “sexually explicit” before being restored.

Animal Adventure Park posted this update to their Facebook page Saturday morning:

Keepers report continued giraffe calf cartwheels inside mom’s belly! Appetite is strong, but notice minimal “hay showers” this morning. Perhaps her mind is elsewhere.

Belly has noticeably dropped further, keepers report almost a …get ready for it… egg shape to her now.

Any of you watching this early morning witnessed some beautiful moments between mom and her belly. As it shows in photo, April napped with her extended back head onto her belly.

The zoo has also launched a GoFundMe campaign to offset the annual care of the giraffes and has also established a website for April.