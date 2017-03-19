Arthur Shivers: Perfecting your abs before summer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - Arthur Shivers continues his Summer Body series with a focus on working the abdominal muscles. You can't be swimsuit ready without them, right?! Shivers incorporates the use of a stability ball for these exercises that can be done from home.

For more information on training with Arthur Shivers, visit www.generation3fitness.com or call (314) 643-6331.