Arthur Shivers: Perfecting your abs before summer

Posted 10:17 am, March 19, 2017, by

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - Arthur Shivers continues his Summer Body series with a focus on working the abdominal muscles.  You can't be swimsuit ready without them, right?!  Shivers incorporates the use of a stability ball for these exercises that can be done from home.

For more information on training with Arthur Shivers, visit www.generation3fitness.com or call (314) 643-6331.