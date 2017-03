Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)- The 2017 St. Louis Theater Circle Awards will be held Monday, honoring outstanding work in St. Louis professional theater over the last year. The nominees are chosen by critics who cover theater in St. Louis media, print, online, and on the air.

A first this year, one young actor is nominated in FOUR different categories. St. Louis Post-Dispatch theatre critic Judith Newmark talks with Will Bonfiglio in Sunday's A&E section of the paper.

The 2017 Theater Circle Awards will be held at 7:00pm, March 20, 2017, at Skip Viragh Center for the Arts at Chaminade High School. The ceremony is open to the public. Tickets are $15.00. To purchase, visit brownpapertickets.com.

For a full list of nominees, click here.