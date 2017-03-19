× Blues & Allen Shut out Coyotes 3-0

Make it four shutouts this season for Blues goalie Jake Allen. His latest was a 31 save performance in the Blues 3-0 win in Arizona over the Coyotes on Saturday night. Fueled by goals from Alex Pietrangelo (10), Scottie Upshall (9) and David Perron (15), the Blues dominated the game from start to finish. The win moves the Blues into third place in the NHL’s Central Division with a 38-28-5 record, good for 81 points. The Nashville Predators drop from third place to a Wild Card position in the Western Conference standings with 11 games remaining in the regular season.