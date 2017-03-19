Ebert Film Festival announces first 2 films

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) _ Roger Ebert’s film festival this year will include 2016 psychological thriller “Elle” and a film delving into the life of TV icon Norman Lear.

Guest appearances associated with the films will include “Elle” actress Isabelle Huppert and “Norman Lear: Just Another Version of You” directors Heidi Ewing and Rachel Grady, producer Brent Miller and Norman Lear himself. They will participate in Q&As following their respective screenings.

Roger Ebert was a Pulitzer Prize-winning critic for the Chicago Sun-Times who died in 2013.

His wife, Chaz, has continued to host the film festival and says this year’s event will be dedicated to empathy, compassion, kindness and forgiveness.

The slate of screenings at the 19th annual “Ebertfest” will also include 10 other films to be announced later. It runs April 19-23.