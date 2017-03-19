Elderly Ellisville woman killed in early morning house fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELLISVILLE, MO (KTVI) - An elderly woman was killed in an early morning fire at her Ellisville duplex.

According to Metro West Fire Protection District officials, Ellisville Police responded to a home in the 1000 block of Ridgeway Meadow shortly after 2:00 am for reports of a burglar alarm. When police arrived on scene, they noticed heavy smoke coming from the home.

When fire crews arrived, they were able to make entrance into the home and contain the fire and smoke to certain areas. Unfortunately, fire crews discovered the body of 82-year-old Phyllis Olston.

Neighbors describe Olston as a kind woman who mostly stayed to herself. They say the fire is an absolute tragedy.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.