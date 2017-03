× Fox 2 Prep Zone – Saturday, March 18, 2017

This is the Fox 2 Prep Zone for Saturday, March 18, 2017.

It includes highlights of the Missouri Class 4 and Class 5 Boys and Girls High School Basketball Championships. Fox 2 Sports reporter Zac Choate was live from Mizzou Arena in Columbia, MO with all of the highlights.

Class 5 Boys - Webster Groves 70 - Lee's Summit West 35

Class 4 Boys - Vashon 44- Bolivar 32

Class 4 Girls - Incarnate Word 59 - St. Pius X 37

Class 5 Girls - Kirkwood 43- Lee's Summit 36

The St. Louis area schools go 4-0 in championship games this season in Class 4 and Class 5!

Zac Choate also recapped all of these local championship games with Jim Powers of the High School Sports Caravan.