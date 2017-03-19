St. Ferdinand Basketball Tournament to benefit Officer Tudor this year

March 19, 2017

FLORISSANT (KTVI) - The annual St. Ferdinand Benefit Basketball Tournament & BBQ continues today and again next weekend, March 24-25.  This year the event is benefitting Officer Craig Tudor.  Catch the fun from 10:00 A.M. until dark at 1765 Charbonier Drive, Florissant, Missouri.