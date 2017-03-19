Vashon, Incarnate Word, Kirkwood All Celebrate State Basketball Championships

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Vashon boys, Incarnate Word girls and Kirkwood girls are all state champions in high school basketball. Theses three schools along with the Webster Groves boys completed a clean sweep of the basketball titles at Mizzou Arena on Saturday in Class 4 and Class 5.

Fox 2 Sports reporter talks with Vashon head coach Tony Irons and his team's back to back state championships.

Zac also interviewed Incarnate Word Academy head basketball coach Dan Rolfes. His Red Knights won their state record eighth championship in girls hoops.

Zac then talked with Kirkwood High School basketball star Lauryn Miller. She and the Lady Pioneers won the Girls Class 5 Championship to complete the all St. Louis sweep last night in Columbia. It's the first state title for Kirkwood girls basketball.