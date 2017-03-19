Vashon, Incarnate Word, Kirkwood All Celebrate State Basketball Championships

Fox 2 Sports reporter talks with Vashon head coach Tony Irons and his team's back to back state championships.
Zac also interviewed Incarnate Word Academy head basketball coach Dan Rolfes. His Red Knights won their state record eighth championship in girls hoops.
Zac then talked with Kirkwood High School basketball star Lauryn Miller. She and the Lady Pioneers won the Girls Class 5 Championship to complete the all St. Louis sweep last night in Columbia. It's the first state title for Kirkwood girls basketball.