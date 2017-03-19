Walden is famous for his eye-grabbing 3D art that captures St. Louis sports legends and landmarks. Check him out at the upcoming Gateway Classic Cars next weekend. Walden will paint live on Saturday and Sunday, though the event runs all weekend from March 24-26.
Watch Steven Walden create his famous 3D St. Louis art next weekend
