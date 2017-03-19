Watch Steven Walden create his famous 3D St. Louis art next weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

O'FALLON, IL (KTVI) - Ever wanted to see Steven Walden create his 3D art in person? Now is your chance!

Walden is famous for his eye-grabbing 3D art that captures St. Louis sports legends and landmarks. Check him out at the upcoming Gateway Classic Cars next weekend. Walden will paint live on Saturday and Sunday, though the event runs all weekend from March 24-26.