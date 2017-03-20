19th Annual Wing Ding June 15th

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)--Taking place June 15th is the 19th Annual Wing Ding. Come to the St. Charles Family Arena and enjoy some great wings for an even better cause.

Kevin Tobben, owner of Tubby's Pub & Grub is here with Don Rothermich, Director of Development at Boone Center Inc. Boone Center employs adults with disabilities and they are here to invite viewers to the Wing Ding, which is a fundraiser benefiting adults with disabilities.

Tickets are $35 and will be on sale for $5 off all week. There are also $50 all-inclusive VIP tickets that can be purchased, as well.

For tickets and more information about Wing Ding and Boone Center, head over to http://www.boonecenter.com/wing-ding