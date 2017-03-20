Cuonzo Martin officially introduced as Mizzou’s new head basketball coach

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLUMBIA, MO (KTVI)- Cuonzo Martin was officially introduced as Mizzou’s new head basketball coach on Monday at Mizzou Arena. He takes over the Tiger program from Kim Anderson, who resigned earlier this month after three losing seasons.

Martin, 45, who is originally from East St. Louis, IL, resigned from California on Wednesday, a day after completing his third year as head coach of the Golden Bears. He also previously coached at Tennessee and Missouri State.

His deal with Mizzou is reportedly for seven years and worth $21 million.

Martin: "My job as a coach is to put guys into a position to be successful player"

Martin called coaching a Missouri a “tremendous opportunity” and thanked University of Missouri officials and his family for their support.

He said, “I grew up watching Mizzou Basketball. Norm Stewart was one of my favorites. ”

Martin played four-years of college basketball at Purdue University. He was drafted by the Atlanta Hawks and played professionally with the Hawks, Milwaukee Bucks, and Vancouver Grizzlies.