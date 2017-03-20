Donations made for 7 Illinois siblings after parents killed

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) _ Donations are pouring in for seven southern Illinois siblings whose parents were found dead after a tragic chain of events last week.

The Carbondale Southern Illinoisan reports that toys, clothing and housewares are among the donations for the Campbell family. The children’s father, 37-year-old Justin Campbell, was found shot in the head inside a burned home. His ex-wife, 32-year-old Cristy Campbell, was later found dead in in a lake where their 3-month-old Julian Campbell was floating inside an SUV. Emergency workers saved the baby.

Football and wresting teams, a children’s orchestra and Edwardsville schools are involved in donations. There are at least three online fundraising campaigns and a storage facility has offered three units for donations. Large bins and shopping carts are filled with donations at the Wal-Mart in Glen Carbon.