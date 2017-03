Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – St. Louis police have been called to Clara Avenue and Theodosia Avenue in North St. Louis.

There is a heavy police presence in the area, where a Fox 2 photojournalist has counted more than 45 evidence markers at the scene following what residents say were over 50 gun shots fired.

According to the St. Louis police department, plain clothes detectives rolled upon a shooting in progress, but were unable to find any victims.