Kids playing multiple sports causes more injuries; here’s how to avoid them

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST.

LOUIS, MO (KTVI)--Its great for kids to stay active and be involved in their community and in after school activities, such as sports. However,keep in mind that the more sports teams kids are a part of, the more likely they are to be injured.

Dr. Alex Vidan is a family chiropractor and he encourages kids to consistently practice muscle strengthening exercises. This helps to decrease likelihood of injuries when kids are a part of multiple teams. He is here today with a high school baseball player, Evan, to show examples of workouts your kids can do to stay conditioned during their sport's season.