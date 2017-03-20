Man linked to 11 business break-ins in St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(KTVI) St. Louis police are connecting nearly a dozen business break-ins to one man.

Marvin Dale Davis, 49, has been charged with several counts of robbery and stealing. St. Louis Police report that in a single night, Davis broke into a half dozen businesses in the Soulard and Benton Park neighborhoods.

Howard’s Restaurant and Bar, Ninth Street Deli, Tropical Liqueurs, Mission Taco, Ernesto’s Wine Bar and Sidney Street Café were all hit between January 28 and 29, after the businesses had closed for the night.

The following month, business in other neighborhoods reported break-ins.

Insomnia Cookies on Euclid Avenue in the Central West End was one of them. Shift leader Kenneth Sample recalls the instructions from management after a cash register was stolen from a break-in on February 18th.

“If you see that man, make sure you call 911,” he said.

Other CWE businesses hit that month include The Cup and Scapegoat on Maryland Avenue. F&B Eatery on South Hampton and Felix’s Pizza Pub were also broken into in February.

St. Louis Police report that a DNA match linked Davis to the theft of a cash register from F&B February 16th.

“DNA testing determined that the blood was the defendant’s,” court documents state.

Sample said he is relieved to hear charges have been filed.

“It makes us feel better, because everyone is safer. All my employees are safe. I’m safe. And the company is safer,” he said.

Court documents indicate Davis is homeless.