Man shot in head on Busch Stadium MetroLink platform; suspects sought

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)-An apparent late night robbery attempt on a MetroLink train ended with one man shot near Busch Stadium. St. Louis police say the victims was in his 50's.

The man was shot in the head just before 11 p.m. Sunday while standing on the westbound MetroLink platform at Busch Stadium.

According to our partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, a gun went off inside a MetroLink train as a group of people tried to rob some passengers.

Police believe the shooting victim may have been homeless. He was transported to the hospital for treatment.