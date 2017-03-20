Marked improvement for dog stabbed 19 times

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – A 10-year-old dog is in great spirits and making remarkable strides in her recovery after being stabbed 19 times and left for dead.

Veterinarians at the Humane Society of Missouri posted social media updates on the dog’s condition, showing “Frannie” running around the office and chasing a ball, a remarkable turnaround considering the trauma she endured a week ago.

The HSMO’s Animal Cruelty Task Force rescued the female poodle mix from a church in north St. Louis County Monday, March 13. The dog had been stabbed in its neck, back, and chest, and was suffering from shock and serious blood loss.

The HSMO received a call from a county police officer who was responding to a mental illness call at a church in north county. The dog was taken into protective custody at that time. The dog’s owner later surrendered custody of the animal to the Humane Society.

An 18-year-old woman is believed to have stabbed the dog. Police referred that case to the mental illness court.