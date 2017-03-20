Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) - Izzy is sweet as she is cute! It's hard not to fall in love with this 5-year-old beagle.

Izzy came to the Metro East Humane Society from the local animal control in February and has become a shelter favorite ever since.

She is shy at first but warms up to people fairly quick.

If you are interested in learning more about Tucker, visit MEHS or fill out an adoption application online.

Metro East Humane Society

8495 State Route 143

Edwardsville, IL 62025

Phone: 618-656-4405

E-mail: info@mehs.org

