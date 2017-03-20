LIVE Video: FBI Dir. Comey to testifies about Russia’s alleged interference in 2016 US presidential election

Pet of the Week – Izzy

Posted 12:08 pm, March 20, 2017, by , Updated at 12:02PM, March 20, 2017

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) - Izzy is sweet as she is cute! It's hard not to fall in love with this 5-year-old beagle.

Izzy came to the Metro East Humane Society from the local animal control in February and has become a shelter favorite ever since.

She is shy at first but warms up to people fairly quick.

If you are interested in learning more about Tucker, visit MEHS or fill out an adoption application online.

Metro East Humane Society
8495 State Route 143
Edwardsville, IL 62025
Phone: 618-656-4405
E-mail: info@mehs.org
