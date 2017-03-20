ST. LOUIS (KTVI) - Izzy is sweet as she is cute! It's hard not to fall in love with this 5-year-old beagle.
Izzy came to the Metro East Humane Society from the local animal control in February and has become a shelter favorite ever since.
She is shy at first but warms up to people fairly quick.
If you are interested in learning more about Tucker, visit MEHS or fill out an adoption application online.
Metro East Humane Society
8495 State Route 143
Edwardsville, IL 62025
Phone: 618-656-4405
E-mail: info@mehs.org
