Police identify ‘person of interest’ in MetroLink shooting

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – Homicide investigators with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department are asking for the public’s help in locating a person of interest tied to a robbery and shooting on a MetroLink train in downtown.

According to Leah Freeman, a police spokeswoman, the incident happened Sunday, March 19 just after 10:50 p.m. at the MetroLink station on S. 8th Street next to Busch Stadium.

A group of four young men and two young women accosted a 51-year-old man and his 29-year-old son, asking for money. The 29-year-old victim gave the group $5, prompting the suspects to ask for more money. When the man and his son didn’t give the group more money, one of the suspects took out a handgun and began pistol-whipping the 29-year-old.

A struggle ensued and the gun went off, Freeman said. A stray bullet struck a 57-year-old bystander standing on the platform. The suspects all got off the train at that stop and fled.

The gunshot victim was rushed to a local hospital where he remains in critical condition. The father and son were taken to a hospital and treated for facial injuries.

Police described the person of interest as an African-American male with medium-length twisty-style hair, between 16 and 19 years of age, wearing an orange coat, black pants, and purple flip-flops. He was also carrying a purple Adidas bag. He was last seen at the Central West End MetroLink station.

Anyone with information on this person’s whereabouts or identity is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.