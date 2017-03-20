Police seek person of interest in MetroLink platform shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – Police say a man shot on a MetroLink platform Monday night is not expected to survive and the search is now on for suspects.

With baseball season starting in just two weeks, the shooting at the Busch Stadium stop reignites concerns of safety for riders.

Police say the bullet came from inside the train and hit a man in the head who was on the platform.

People who regularly ride at that Metro stop tell me they don`t feel scared but witnessed who saw the shooting have some serious security concerns.

Police say around 10:30 pm, 51-year-old man and his 29-year-old son got on the MetroLink in Bellville.

Police Monday released a surveillance photo of a person of interest they are looking to talk to in this case.

While the father and son were on the train, a group of suspects, 4 young men and 2 young women began demanding money.

The son gave them $5 and one suspect began pistol whipping him for more money. A struggle ensued, and the gun went off.

A bullet went through the train window hitting a 57-year-old man on the train platform in the head.

A witness saw it all and asked us to conceal his identity, “I could hear the hits He kept hitting the guy and the guy responded with noise and moments later a gunshot went off. I didn`t know what was going on everyone in my view began to get up and run. It felt like 5 minutes, but maybe a minute later the train began to move and as far as I knew those guys were still on the MetroLink. We could not get off.”

Individuals who ride the Metro from this platform regularly say they typically don`t feel in danger.

At times when the Metro is more crowded like opening day, St. Louis Police Captain Mary Warnecke says it is still a safe option, “Whenever we have these large events in the city and I’m sure the county as well there are additional resources that are put on the platform with MetroLink so there will be a lot of police officers around during robotics this weekend because we have a good number of people coming to our city and of course like you said opening day.”

Police say the man and his son were treated at the hospital for facial injuries and then released.

St. Louis County Police pledged to double their man-power on MetroLink trains a year ago, and they're almost there, going from 22 to 38 officers on trains. St. Louis City Police have not changed their staffing the past 2 years, with 8 officers on trains.