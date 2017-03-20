Summer like temperature fuel warm weather businesses

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) - The start of spring felt more like summer in St. Louis. There were long lines at Ted Drewes. One customer made a trip from Iowa to enjoy some frozen custard.

“It was 8 below zero 4 days ago, when I was in northern Iowa,” said Jeffrey Copeland.

“Oh, it’s incredible,” said customer Ralph Mason. “It reminds me of Florida or Arizona.”

The warmer weather is also heating up interest in outdoor improvements.

The full service outdoor living contractor Deck & Patio Living is expanding its showroom and hiring workers to meet a growing demand fueled in part by warmer weather.

“We need workers to be able to install, so we’re looking for everything from design consultants to foreman in the field to the installers,” said Deck & Patio Living Director of Marketing James Lord.

“We really didn’t have a winter here this year, so that’s been great for us,” said John Brown, Deck and Patio Living. “People have been outside in their yards. That’s always a good thing for us.”