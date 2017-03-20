Suspect killed by Affton police was former officer, weapons instructor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AFFTON, MO (KTVI)-A man shot and killed by police in Affton over the weekend has been identified as 59-year-old Clifton Knickmeyer.

According to our partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, he was a former police officer and weapons instructor.

Investigators say it unfolded about 1 a.m. Sunday at a house on Zellwood Drive. Knickmeyer was fighting with his 58-year -old girlfriend, who lives at the home.

When officers arrived they found him in a bedroom. After ordering Knickmeyer to show his hands, they say he reached under his bedding and pulled out a semi-automatic handgun and pointed at an officer.

The officer then fired several times.