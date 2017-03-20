× Team to offer suggestions on Lincoln papers’ digitization

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) _ A review team of experts will offer suggestions about the digitization of the Papers of Abraham Lincoln project.

The State Journal-Register reports that the team will help the current staff to publish Lincoln’s papers and make recommendations on the organizational structure and where to focus. Recommendations will be made by April. A deadline for the documents’ online publication has not been set.

A spokesman for the Illinois Historic Preservation Agency says he hopes the review team provides guidance on the most quick, efficient and user-friendly way to release the documents.

The project has been in the works since 1985 when the Lincoln Legal Papers project sought to find surviving records from his legal career.

Their mission expanded in 2000 to making documents accessible in a digital format.

