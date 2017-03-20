× Troy man charged in samurai sword attack

TROY, MO (KTVI) – An argument over a woman led a 23-year-old Troy, Missouri man to attack another individual with a samurai sword, police said.

According to Det. Tony Stewart, a spokesman for the Troy Police Department, the incident occurred just after midnight on Monday, March 20, in the 100 block of Carol Drive.

Officers found the victim with a large gash on his right forearm, covering the bleeding wound with a piece of clothing. Stewart said the officers administered first aid until the victim could be taken to a St. Charles County area hospital for treatment.

According to statements from the victim and witnesses, officers learned the victim was attacked with a samurai sword by Miciah Chamberlain. The victim told police he and Chamberlain got into an altercation over a woman, at which point Chamberlain shot the victim with a pellet gun. When that didn’t drive the victim off, Chamberlain allegedly retrieved the sword and attacked the victim again.

After the attack, Chamberlain went back to his apartment and hid the sword, Stewart said. He left his apartment and was located and arrested a short time later.

Stewart said Chamberlain admitted to the attack.

Police searched Chamberlain’s apartment and found the pellet gun and three edged weapons.

Prosecutors charged Chamberlain with first-degree assault and armed criminal action. He remains in custody at Lincoln County Jail on $100,000 cash-only bond. In the event Chamberlain does make bond, a judge has ordered that he surrender all weapons and have no contact with the victim.