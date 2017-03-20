Watch live: Pregnant giraffe’s keepers describe belly, ‘Holy smokes’

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. — Zookeepers at Animal Adventure Park have some encouraging reports that April the giraffe’s pregnancy may be in the final stages. “Holy smokes,” is the term keepers used to describe the calf’s movement Sunday night. An update on Monday morning said, “No pressure April the Giraffe, but April the month isn’t far away!”

Animal Adventure Park began streaming on Feb. 23 on YouTube showing April preparing to give birth, drawing worldwide attraction. An exact date and time of when April will be giving birth is still not known.

This will be April’s fourth calf and the first for the father, Oliver. The calf will weigh around 150 pounds and be approximately 6 feet tall at birth. The video was initially removed after animal rights activists flagged the videos as “sexually explicit” before being restored.

Animal Adventure Park posted this update to their Facebook page Monday:

“Keeper report is that belly/baby continue to stay towards the back end. Observation overnight peaked our interest a few times, but nothing to report just yet. April is eating but not as ravenous as days prior.”

The Zoo posted this update to their Facebook page Sunday night:

“Keeper report is “holy smokes” baby is sticking out. It is very evident in visual observations that the calf is moving up and sticking out! All are happy with progress, we are not in labor at this time.

Temperatures are warming and snow is melting. We hope to have the giraffes outside soon! Excitingly – a new batch of enrichment items should be arriving tomorrow and will be installed for viewer enjoyment!

Hope all had a great weekend and we look forward to another week and hopefully the arrival of our long awaited calf.”

The zoo has also launched a GoFundMe campaign to offset the annual care of the giraffes and has also established a website for April.