Webster Groves High School Boys Class 5 State Basketball Champs on Sports Final

Posted 12:16 am, March 20, 2017

The Webster Groves High School boys basketball team visited the Sports Final set on Sunday, March 19, 2017. It was one day after they captured the Missouri Class 5 State Championship with a convincing 70-35 win over Lee's Summit West. The victory capped a 29-2 season for the Statesmen. It's their first state title since 2008.

 