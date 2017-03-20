Win Jimmy Buffett tickets before they go on sale!

St. Louis, the wait is over. Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band will perform at Hollywood Casino Amphitheater St. Louis for one night only, Thursday, July 6 at 8 pm, as part of Jimmy Buffett’s “I Don’t Know’” Tour 2017 and FOX 2 has your chance to win a pair of reserved tickets before they go on sale Friday! Local Parrotheads won’t want to miss their chance to soak in the full Margaritaville experience.

“We are thrilled to have Jimmy Buffett make his return to St. Louis,” said Larry Pearson, General Manager of Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre. “Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band concerts are always a top highlight of the season for both fans and our staff. We can’t wait to transform the venue into Margaritaville on July 6th!”

Turning Margaritaville into a musical has been an idea for quite a while but now it’s gearing up to make its debut. “Escape to Margaritaville” will have its world premiere at the La Jolla Playhouse, in La Jolla, California, in May 2017. After that, the musical will make a pre-Broadway stop in New Orleans, Houston and Chicago. The play will feature the music and lifestyle of Jimmy Buffett, from an original story, and includes both new songs and the most-loved Buffett classics. Speaking of Buffett classics, the most famous of them all, “Margaritaville” has been inducted into the 2016 Grammy Hall of Fame for its cultural and historic significance. Another milestone this year is the 40th anniversary of the 1977 album Changes In Latitudes, Changes In Attitudes, which featured the debut of “Margaritaville.” Other iconic songs from that record are regularly performed on tour as requested by the fans, such as the title track, “Changes In Latitudes, Changes In Attitudes,” “Lovely Cruise,” and “Banana Republics.”

Tickets available Friday, March 24 at 10am at Ticketmaster.com.

