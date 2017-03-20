Would-be car thieves caught on surveillance video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES PERES, MO (KTVI) – Neighbors in one Des Peres neighborhood are on the lookout for people breaking into cars.

One homeowner in the Bellarosa Estates said his car was stolen, so he installed cameras and captured video of other attempted thefts.

The video, taken early Monday morning, shows a person who appears to be checking doors on cars to see if they’re open and another individual doing the same across the street. However, the video shows the would-be thieves got away with nothing, because car alarms were set off.

The victim said one of his cars was stolen a couple of months ago and he wanted to keep an eye out for thieves. The neighborhood watch captain said they’re sharing information with each other via the Next Door app.

Meanwhile, Des Peres police are looking into this case and others in the area.