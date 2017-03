Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - Chuck Berry's music sales are skyrocketing after his death. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that his album sales have increased 9,591 percent. The majority of the sales are from his, "The Definitive Collection." His most downloaded song is Johnny B. Goode.

Berry's new album Chuck will be released later this year. His family plans to reveal more information about it later this week.