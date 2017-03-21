× Crash closes westbound I-70 in St. Charles County

ST. CHARLES, MO (KTVI) – A crash has closed westbound I-70 in St. Charles County. MoDOT reports that the accident happened ar around 12:10pm at Route K/M. They expect the road to be closed for an hour.

It is not clear if there are any injuries associated with this accident. More details will be posted as this story develops. Refresh this page for the latest update.

Traffic is backed up in the area. Check the latest traffic conditions here: FOX2Now.com/Traffic