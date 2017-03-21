Dave Murray’s latest weather Disco for WEDNESDAY March 22, 2017

The swing back down in our temperatures in play from start to finish on this Wednesday…a cold start to a chilly day…the high 49 degrees…that is a ride since Monday. The main feature is a swing from the northwest flow to the southwest flow…in time…the northwest flow stays with us today and into Thursday…Thursday clouds control with a few spotty rain showers…a little warmer…Friday…mostly cloudy…windy and warm…here comes the southwest flip of the flow…72 on Friday and rather windy. Then a bowling ball low pressure comes at us Friday night, Saturday and Saturday night with periods of rain and some storms…mild to warm over the weekend. I don’t think is it raining all the time…we have to think of a mild Spring pattern with periods of wet…A severe weather outbreak looks very small at this point in time…still a long way off when talking storms.