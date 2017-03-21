Endangered person advisory issued for missing Ferguson teen

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – The Ferguson Police Department has issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a 17-year-old girl. They say Willow Lynn Canaday went missing at around 8pm Monday. She lives in the 1500 block of Starlight Drive.

Canaday went to bed at around 7pm after an argument with her parents. She wasn’t in her room when her parents went to check on her. They found a suicide note.

Police say that Canaday suffers from ADHD, Depression, Bi-Polar disorder and anxiety. She has a history of cutting herself and may have a pair of scissors with her.

Canaday is described as an African-American female, 5′ 7″ tall, 115 lbs, purple hair, hazel eyes and a medium complexion. She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with an alien on the front, black jeans and black tennis shoes.

Anyone with information should immediately call 911 or the Ferguson Police Department at 314-522-3100.