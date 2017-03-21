Great grandmother with dementia singing shows the powerful connection between music and memory

FARMINGTON, MO (KTVI) – An 88-year-old woman suffering from dementia shows that music can be a powerful connection to the past. Farmington Presbyterian Manor says that when Marsha Odle hears a song she jumps in and sings every word. Music has played a major role in her life.

Odle’s daughter wrote to FOX 2 about this amazing video. Jennifer Gaye Seabourne says that, “She is 88 years old. Mother of 5 children 11 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. She was a homemaker all her life. She loved her family, church, and vacations. She has suffered from the horrible effects of Dementia for the more that 8 years now. Presbyterian Manors Memory Care Unit in Farmington, Mo., has provided the most loving care for her. They are using Music Therapy with her in this video. She loves to sing and though she may not know any of us like she use to, she can sure remember old church hymns and other little songs perfectly.”

Amanda Blackmon works at the home. She writes, “She is precious to all of us here at Presbyterian Manor! We would love for as many people as possible to be blessed by her sweet voice.”