Groundbreaking Tuesday on new home for Officer Michael Flamion

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)-Groundbreaking is this morning on a new home for injured Ballwin police officer Michael Flamion. The home will be built on a 1.5 acre lot on Holloway Road in Ballwin.

It will be custom made to accommodate Flamion's injuries.

It is the latest project from the Gary Sinise Foundation, which has helped military veterans but this is the first home the foundation will build for a police officer injured in the line of duty.

Officer Flamion says the community response is overwhelming.

Because of the big crowd expected this morning, Holloway Road will be closed at 9:30 a.m. between Kehrs Mill and Seven Trails until about 12:30 p.m.

There will even be shuttle service to the event from the Target parking lot on Manchester Road.