× HBO to profile Cardinal pitcher Rick Ankiel’s career

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – Cardinals fans are very familiar with Rick Ankiel’s story. Tonight that story will be shared on a national stage. HBO will profile the former Cardinal on Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel.

Ankiel will talk about struggling with control problems as a Major League pitcher and turning to alcohol to cope with the stress. he’ll also talk about reinventing himself as an outfielder before retiring from playing and taking a seat in the broadcast booth.

The show airs tonight at 9pm on HBO.