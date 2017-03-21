Hugs America; building lives through love

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)-You might remember our next guest from the popular ABC series Step by Step. She starred on the show for eight seasons.

Now Angela Watson is helping charitable organizations get the help they need to succeed and thrive in their communities.

She joined us live to talk about Hugs America!

The organization provides assistance to local and regional causes so they can benefit from the same style of promotion and fundraising efforts experienced by nationally recognized nonprofit organizations.

To learn more visit: HugsAmerica.com

Hugs America

P.O. Box 444

Hollywood, CA 90078