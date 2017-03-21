× Last Pevely Dairy building to be demolished

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – A landmark will disappear in the next few weeks. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the demolition on the last building that was part of the historic Pevely Dairy Complex at South Grand Boulevard and Chouteau Avenue is set to begin in the next two weeks.

In November Saint Louis University announced plans to redevelop the site which will include a major new educational facility and new $550 million dollar hospital with medical provider partner SSM Health.