Man shot on MetroLink platform near Busch Stadium dies

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – A bystander struck by a stray bullet while standing on the MetroLink platform near Busch Stadium has died.

The shooting happened Sunday, March 19 just after 10:50 p.m. at the MetroLink station on S. 8th Street next to Busch Stadium.

A group of four young men and two young women accosted a 51-year-old man and his 29-year-old son, asking for money. The 29-year-old victim gave the group $5, prompting the suspects to ask for more money. When the man and his son didn’t give the group more money, one of the suspects took out a handgun and began pistol-whipping the 29-year-old.

A struggle ensued and the gun went off, Freeman said. A stray bullet struck a 57-year-old bystander standing on the platform. The suspects all got off the train at that stop and fled.

The bystander, identified as Mac Payne, was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition and died on Tuesday. The father and son were taken to a hospital and treated for facial injuries.

An eyewitness on the train said there was chaos after the gun went off.

“Everyone in my view began to get up and run. My life flashed before my eyes. I’ve never seen this in all these years,” he said.

Meanwhile, investigators said they’re seeking a person of interest in the case. That individual is described as an African-American male with medium-length twisty-style hair, between 16 and 19 years of age, wearing an orange coat, black pants, and purple flip-flops. He was also carrying a purple Adidas bag. He was last seen at the Central West End MetroLink station.

Anyone with information on the case can contact either the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.