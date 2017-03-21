× Margie’s Money Saver: $5 off opening night for Moolah® Shrine Circus

ST. LOUIS, MO (STLMoms)-The Moolah Shrine Circus is celebrating 75 years and they want you to enjoy the three ring circus! The circus will be performing at the Family Arena in St. Charles from March 30th through April 2nd.

Save $5 off reserved seats for opening night on Thursday, March 30th at 7 p.m. These tickets are normally priced at $20 plus fees.

You will need a coupon code to get this discount.

Coupon Code: CIRCUS

$5.00 off Opening Night tickets:

To learn more visit: metrotix.com/events/detail/moolah-shrine-circus