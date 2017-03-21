Meet New Mizzou Men’s Basketball Coach Cuonzo Martin

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The 19th head coach in Missouri Tigers men's basketball history was introduced at Mizzou Arena in Columbia on Monday afternoon. Cuonzo Martin is the choice to lead the Mizzou basketball program. He comes to the Tigers after three seasons at California. Martin gets a seven year, $21 million contract from Missouri. The new coach said he hopes this is his last coaching destination and a long stay at that.

Fox 2 Sports reporter Charlie Marlow was in Columbia and talked with the new Tigers head coach, Cuonzo Martin.