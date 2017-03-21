× Prosecutors seek 4-year sentence for Field Museum embezzler

CHICAGO (AP) _ Federal prosecutors are asking that a woman who stole nearly $1 million from Chicago’s Field Museum of Natural History should spend four years in prison.

Caryn Benson pleaded guilty in January 2016 to embezzlement for stealing money prosecutors say she used to buy expensive clothing, watches, handbags and luxury cars.

In a court filing Monday, Assistant U.S. Attorney Georgia Alexakis said Benson should be sent to prison for stealing from “one of the city’s most significant civic institutions.”

Benson admitted she took money from the Field Museum starting in about 2007. Investigators say she started taking small amounts, but they increased until it got out of hand.

Benson worked at the museum from 2003 to 2014, when the thefts were discovered. She’s due to be sentenced April 21.

Information from: Chicago Sun-Times